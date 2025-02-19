The St. Louis Cardinals are moving Willson Contreras from catcher to first base this season, and he reportedly has bulked up to 247 pounds from his usual 235 pounds this spring with the hope of producing more power and RBI production in 2025, according to John Denton of MLB.com. Contreras will also have more time to focus on just producing as a hitter, rather than pouring over scouting reports of opposing teams as a catcher.

“I have plenty of time to do everything now,” Contreras said, via Denton. “Reflecting as a first baseman is totally different, and I feel relaxed and confident. One of the biggest keys to being a good hitter is having time to reflect on an at-bat or watch video to make adjustments. Now I can talk about hitting, and it feels relaxing to have time to talk to other hitters and ask them questions.”

The Cardinals are hoping young players like Masyn Winn, Brendan Donovan, Lars Nootbaar, Jordan Walker and others show promise this year and help the team contend for a playoff spot, but Willson Contreras, along with Nolan Arenado, is a veteran who is expected to contribute significantly with his bat. Contreras jokingly set his sights very high for this season.

“I was joking with my brother [Brewers catcher William Contreras] and I said, ‘I'm going to hit 62 [homers] this year,'” Contreras said on Tuesday, via Denton. “It's just a joke. I don't have any numbers in mind [with homers]. Whatever comes to me, I'll take it.”

Contreras missed time in 2024 due to injuries, but he was a productive hitter when he was healthy. He is hoping to put together a full season at first base and anchor a young Cardinals lineup. It will be interesting to see how Contreras fares this season as a full-time first baseman and at a heavier weight.