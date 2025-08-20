The Kansas City Chiefs have made the Super Bowl in five of the last six seasons. That is enough to qualify them as a true dynasty, so clearly the team has had an elite roster throughout the years. The Chiefs are coming off a loss in Super Bowl 59, so the current iteration of the team will be looking to bounce back in a big way. Just who will make the 53-man roster after roster cuts are made on Aug. 26?

Quarterback (2):

Patrick Mahomes, Gardner Minshew

Historically, the Chiefs have rostered just two quarterbacks on their initial 53-man roster. After all, the best player in the NFL lines up under center for them. That is, of course, Patrick Mahomes. The signal-caller had a statistically down year last year, but he is the ultimate winner and he may return to putting up massive numbers this year.

There is no need to keep three quarterbacks because if Mahomes goes down, the season would be basically lost. Gardner Minshew is one of the best backup quarterbacks in the league. Bailey Zappe is an intriguing player because he is the single-season passing touchdowns leader (62) in college football history, and he had some flashes with the New England Patriots. The Chiefs would be smart to use a roster spot on another position, though.

Running back (5):

Isiah Pacheco, Kareem Hunt, Carson Steele, Brashard Smith, Elijah Mitchell

Isiah Pacheco burst onto the scene as a rookie, but he has been too often injured over the last two seasons. His injury woes may force the Chiefs to carry an extra running back on their roster. Kareem Hunt is on the roster and once led the league in rushing yards as a member of the Chiefs. He isn't the player he once was, but he is a productive pass-catching back.

The team also likes Carson Steele's versatility. The ball carrier runs the football with intensity, whether he is lined up as a halfback or fullback. Brashard Smith has lots of potential, and Elijah Mitchell is the steady veteran presence. The team will need Smith and Mitchell to play on special teams.

Receiver (6):

Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, Hollywood Brown, Jalen Royals, Nikko Remigio, Tyquan Thornton

The Chiefs' receiving room should be much improved from last season. Last year, Rashee Rice and Hollywood Brown were sidelined nearly the entire season, but both players have since returned to health. Brown is a speed demon with incredible deep threat ability, as is Xavier Worthy.

A potential suspension is looming for Rice, but nothing has been confirmed in that department. Jalen Royals is a rookie draft pick, and Nikko Remigio is the kick return specialist. The team already has enough undersized burners, so the final spot goes to Tyquan Thornton instead of Skyy Moore. JuJu Smith-Schuster is another notable player not making the 53-man roster here.

Tight end (4):

Travis Kelce, Noah Grey, Jared Wiley, Robert Tonyan

Travis Kelce is one of the best tight ends of all time, but he also had his fewest receiving yards since his rookie season last year. As Kelce has gotten older, the Chiefs have needed more depth at tight end. Luckily, they have plenty of it this season in the form of Noah Grey, Jared Wiley, and Robert Tonyan.

Offensive line (10):

Creed Humphrey, Kingsley Suamataia, Jawaan Taylor, Trey Smith, Josh Simmons, Jaylon Moore, C.J. Hanson, Mike Caliendo, Hunter Nourzad, Esa Pole

The Chiefs always compete at a high level with Mahomes quarterbacking them. However, their two Super Bowl losses were largely a product of poor offensive line play. The Chiefs improved their protection after losing Super Bowl 55, and it resulted in back-to-back-to-back championship appearances.

After losing to the Eagles while Mahomes was scrambling like a madman, the Chiefs shored up the blindside by taking Josh Simmons in the first round. Creed Humprey and Trey Smith are two of the best interior offensive linemen in football, so Mahomes should have plenty of time to throw this season. Kingsley Suamataia and Trey Smith round out the starting unit, and Jaylon Moore was signed in the offseason to compete for a starting gig, although he'll more likely be the swing tackle this season. C.J. Hanson, Mike Caliendo, and Hunter Nourzad provide depth, and Esa Pole is too talented to risk losing in the waiver system.

Defensive line (8):

Chris Jones, George Karlaftis, Mike Danna, Mike Pennel, Omarr Norman-Lott, Charles Omenihu, Jerry Tillery, Ashton Gillotte

The Chiefs' dynasty started because of their offensive expertise, but it has extended over the years because the defense has become one of the best in football. Few interior rushers can create havoc quite like Chris Jones, and George Karlaftis has joined him as an elite defensive lineman. The rotation goes deep in Kansas City, too.

Article Continues Below

Mike Danna, Mike Pennell, Omarr Norman-Lott, Charles Omenihu, Jerry Tillery, and Ashton Gillote all bring something unique to the table. Norman-Lott and Gillotte were two of the Chiefs' first three draft picks this year, and the edge rusher from Louisville has been arguably their biggest training camp standout.

The Chiefs would love for Gillotte to burst onto the scene right away because Felix Anudike-Uzomah was just placed on the injured reserve. Had he remained healthy, the former first-rounder was at risk of being cut. Janarius Robinson is another defensive lineman of note on the IR.

Linebacker (5):

Nick Bolton, Leo Chenal, Drue Tranquil, Jack Cochrane, Jeffrey Bassa

The Chiefs will utilize the same starting linebacker core as they did last season. Nick Bolton has developed into quite the player. He was one of the best free agents heading into the offseason, but Kansas City was able to bring him back to pair him with Leo Chenal and Drue Tranquil once again.

Jack Cochrane is a special teams ace, but he recently hurt is knee. If he isn't healthy by cut-down day, it could open up a roster spot for another player. Jeffrey Bassa was one of the many picks of an excellent draft class for the Chiefs.

Cornerback (5):

Trent McDuffie, Kristian Fulton, Jaylen Watson, Nohl Williams, Nazeeh Johnson

Trent McDuffie is the best slot corner in the NFL, but he spent more time than usual lined up outside last season. Nazeeh Johnson is another player battling an injury before the regular season has even started. Cornerback might be a weak spot this season unless one or more of Kristian Fulton, Jaylen Watson, or Nohl Williams steps up in a big way.

The Chiefs would likely want to roster six cornerbacks if it were possible, especially with Johnson's injury. Chris Roland-Wallace can play in nickel packages as a slot cornerback in addition to being capable of playing safety, though.

Safety (5):

Jaden Hicks, Bryan Cook, Mike Edwards, Chris Roland-Wallace, Chamarri Conner

The Chiefs' safety group has undergone lots of changes throughout the years. This season, Jaden Hicks and Bryan Cook will be the starters. Mike Edwards and Chamarri Conner will back them up, and Roland-Wallace brings versatility.

Specialists (3):

Harrison Butker, Matt Araiza, James Winchester

The specialist positions are secure. Harrison Butker and Matt Araiza made the team last year despite being surrounded by controversies, but they are immensely talented and don't have outside noise around them this year. James Winchester is the long snapper.