The long-awaited call-up has finally come for the Pittsburgh Pirates. In another lost season for the Bucs, the Pirates have decided to call up their No. 2 overall prospect and top pitching prospect, Bubba Chandler.

Chandler is the No. 7 overall prospect in baseball. Many had figured he would be called up this season, but the Pirates wanted to take their time and ensure Chandler retained an extra year of control by waiting until now. The Pirates also have the top prospect in baseball, as infielder Konnor Griffin is 19 years old in Double-A. The future looks bright for the Pirates, but it may be a while until we see this ball club finally put everything together.

Chander's numbers have not been up to par for the young prospect. When Chandler was first promoted to Triple-A Indianapolis, the right-hander went 4-0 with a 1.83 ERA in 39.1 innings pitched. Those numbers did not carry over as well. This season, Chandler is 5-6 with a 4.05 ERA in 24 starts. He has thrown exactly 100 innings with 121 strikeouts and 53 walks. Chandler owns a 1.48 WHIP, which is 40 points higher than last season.

The young pitcher is just 22 years old. He will have plenty of time to get going in the bigs, and the Pirates will ease him into a starting role. It is reported that Chandler will be used in a long reliever role for the time being, as the Pirates' rotation is currently filled, led by Paul Skenes. Next season, Chandler should be pitching right behind Skenes in the rotation.

The Pirates just moved Andrew Heaney out of the rotation, though Chandler isn't the one replacing him. Heaney started the season hot but has fallen off over the course of the season. Heaney now owns a 5.04 ERA with a 1.33 WHIP. In the southpaw's last start, he allowed six runs in four innings to the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Pirates are currently playing against the Toronto Blue Jays for the series finale on Wednesday.