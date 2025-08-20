The Milwaukee Brewers find themselves in an unfamiliar spot after dropping both games of Tuesday’s doubleheader against the Cubs at Wrigley Field, losing 6-4 in the opener and 4-1 in the nightcap. Despite the setback, Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff insists there’s no reason to panic.

“Coming off 14 wins in a row, you feel like you can't lose another one,” Woodruff said. “Then when you lose two in a row, it feels like the world is falling apart. But it's really not. We're doing just fine.”

Brandon Woodruff believes the Brewers will respond quickly and get back to playing their brand of baseball.

Brewers manager Pat Murphy echoed the same sentiment while refusing to label the Cubs as underdogs in this pivotal five-game, four-day series. “Are they underdogs? Seriously?” Murphy said. “Look at their lineup. They’ve got All-Stars, MVP candidates, veterans, Gold Glove winners, world champions. They’re not underdogs, trust me.”

The Brewers entered Tuesday with MLB’s best record and a seven-game lead in the National League Central. Even after the two losses, Fangraphs’ models still give Milwaukee a 90.6 percent chance of winning the division compared to the Cubs’ 9.4 percent. Still, Murphy emphasized that nothing is secured yet and praised Chicago’s inspired play.

In Game 1, the Brewers trimmed a 5-0 deficit to 5-4 but couldn’t complete the comeback. In Game 2, Brice Turang was thrown out at home by Cubs utility man Willi Castro on what could have been a crucial run. “We didn’t play poorly,” Murphy said, “but we didn’t do the things we normally do. We didn’t take the free bases, didn’t win the 50-50 plays. Credit the Cubs for that.”

Woodruff, making his first start after battling a stomach bug, labored through 94 pitches in just 4 1/3 innings. Despite the short outing, he remained confident in his team’s standing. The Brewers haven’t lost three straight since early May and still hold control of the division.

For the Brewers, the message is clear: stay grounded, respect the opponent, and trust the process.