New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn wasn't happy after his team got trounced by the New York Giants Saturday night. The Jets struggled to move the football, in a 31-12 loss. Following the game, Glenn called out what he saw as sloppy offense.

“Overall, in general, it wasn’t good enough,” Glenn said, per the Associated Press. “I don’t care if it was the starting offense, I don’t care if it was the second-team offense, the third-team offense. I’m just going to say that overall, it wasn’t good enough.”

The Jets managed just 333 total yards, for a 4.8 yards per play average in the game.

“Listen, I thought we ran the ball fairly well,” Glenn said. “But overall, I thought we were sloppy. And the guys know that. We had too many dropped passes. Our passing game has to be better, we all know that. And it will be better. But again, we just have to go back to work. That’s what next week is going to be about.”

Glenn was consistently displeased. He spoke about the team's lackluster offense at the half as well.

Aaron Glenn is NOT happy with the Jets 1st Half performance. #JetUp pic.twitter.com/8hqDZzQvqL — 𝙅𝙀𝙏𝙎 𝙈𝙀𝘿𝙄𝘼🛫 (@NYJets_Media) August 17, 2025

Jets quarterback Justin Fields echoed his coach's sentiment.

“I think it has to be better,” Fields said. “It wasn’t up to our standard.”

The Jets are now 1-1 in the preseason, following the loss.

Jets hope to get back to the NFL Playoffs

The Jets finished the game with 18 first downs. New York completed just 8 of their 17 third-down conversion attempts.

The squad will have to perform better than that in the regular season, in order to win games. New York is seeking their first appearance in the AFC Playoffs in nearly two decades. It's also been since 2015 that the Jets even had a winning season.

The team hired Glenn to turn the ship around. In 2024, New York managed to win just five games with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback. The team also fired their head coach Robert Saleh midway through the season. Jeff Ulbrich was the interim coach.

The Jets signed quarterback Justin Fields this offseason, to start at quarterback. Fields had a solid day in the team's first preseason game against the Green Bay Packers. Against the Giants, Fields completed just one pass for four total yards.

“It’ll come,” Fields said. “You know, no need to force it. When you try to force it, that’s when tipped balls, picks happen. So my mindset is always going to be to take what the defense gives me.”

The Jets finish their preseason games, when they play the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday.