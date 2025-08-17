Alabama will have to make its 2025 college football season debut against Florida State without one of its best players. Head coach Kalen DeBoer confirmed that the Crimson Tide will begin the year with running back Jam Miller sidelined.

DeBoer released a statement on Sunday confirming that Miller suffered an “upper-body injury” in a scrimmage on Saturday. The coach did not mention any specifics, but did note that Miller will certainly miss the Florida State game and potentially more.

“Jam Miller suffered an upper-body injury in Saturday's scrimmage and went in for a procedure on Saturday evening,” DeBoer said, via 247 Sports. “Jam should recover fully with a timetable for his return yet to be determined.”

Miller emerged as Alabama's top running back in 2024, notching 698 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. Only Jalen Milroe did better than him on the ground, leading the team with 966 rushing yards.

Alabama's running back room with Jam Miller injury

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer looks on against the Michigan Wolverines during the first half at Raymond James Stadium.
Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Losing Miller is a big blow to DeBoer's offense, but the Tide luckily boast one of the deepest backfields in the country. Although Justice Haynes, Alabama's third-leading rusher in 2024, entered the college football transfer portal at the end of the year, their deep running back group includes numerous talented rushers.

Backups Daniel Hill, Richard Young, Dre Washington, Kevin Riley and AK Dear would “all be starters on most other teams,” according to college football analyst Phil Steele. Young, Hill and Washington are the favorites to start in Miller's stead, having received the “bulk of backup reps in camp,” per 247 Sports' Alex Scarborough.

With Miller's injury providing an unclear timeline, any one of Alabama's unheralded stars could emerge in the backfield. DeBoer hired Ryan Grubb as his offensive coordinator in the offseason, with whom he worked at Washington, suggesting a potentially more pass-heavy play style in 2025. However, they open the year against a Florida State team that allowed 184.7 rushing yards per game in 2024, by far the worst in the ACC.

