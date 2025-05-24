The St. Louis Cardinals are set to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday in what should be a fun matchup. However, it was announced that St. Louis has officially scratched first baseman Willson Contreras from the lineup.

Reports indicate that the Cardinals removed Contreras from the lineup after the 33-year-old first baseman was suffering from mid-back spasms, according to Katie Woo of The Athletic. St. Louis made the decision as a precautionary move, and it doesn't appear to be a long-term injury concern for Willson Contreras.

“Cardinals say Contreras was scratched with mid-back spasms (precautionary).”

With Willson Contreras out of the lineup, Alec Burleson is stepping into the first base role for the Cardinals on Friday evening. Burleson will be batting out of the five slot with the team facing Zac Gallen on the mound for the Diamondbacks.

With the outlook of the injury being more precautionary than serious, the Cardinals should have Willson Contreras back on the field relatively soon. He's been solid at the plate so far this season, helping the team remain in the mix of the NL Central.

Through 184 at-bats, the three-time All-Star owns a .250 batting average and .332 OBP while recording 46 hits, six home runs, and 28 RBIs. His 46 hits are the third most on the team, while his six home runs are the second most, just behind outfielder Lars Nootbar (eight). Additionally, Willson Contreras leads the Cardinals in RBIs.

Considering how well this team has been playing, there are rumors that the Cardinals could be buyers by the trade deadline. The front office may not make a big move, but if the organization can find a way to slightly improve the already good offense and pitching rotation, then St. Louis can set itself up for a possible deep run in the playoffs.

Friday's game against the Diamondbacks begins at 8:15 p.m. EST. The contest takes place in St. Louis and is the first of a three-game series. A Cardinals victory snaps a two-game losing streak.