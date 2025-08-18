As the Carolina Panthers look to improve in year two of head coach Dave Canales' reign, the team faces a steep hill to get back into contention. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers look to be the division's top team, while the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints have also made moves. Canales spoke about third year quarterback Bryce Young's preparation for the upcoming season. According to ESPN's David Newton on X (formerly Twitter), Canales is “confident” that Young is ready for the regular season.

Dave Canales feels really ‘’confident’’ #Panthers Bryce Young is ready for the season. Young has had one touchdown drive on four possessions. The other three were three and out. pic.twitter.com/pyxT66uEsC — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) August 18, 2025

“Dave Canales feels really “confident” #Panthers Bryce Young is ready for the season,” reported Newton on Monday. “Young has had one touchdown drive on four possessions. The other three were three and out.”

Even though Young only led the Panthers on one touchdown drive out of four series, the preseason isn't a full story of how Young has progressed. Canales and his staff have seen what the quarterback has done day in and day out. The practice sessions that the team has undergone during training camp, especially the joint ones they have participated in with other teams, has likely shown how much work the former top pick has put in. Will Young and his teammates get Carolina back on the right track?

Will Bryce Young, Panthers take next step forward in 2025?

While Young struggled during his rookie season, as well as the first few games last season, the quarterback looked rejuvenated after coming back from a midseason benching. The former Alabama Crimson Tide star showed just how good he can be as last season progressed. Now entering his third season, Young will have to show mastery of the Canales attack. If he can, then the Panthers will have a much better shot in 2025.

With the Buccaneers looking deep, not to mention key changes in Atlanta and New Orleans, getting Carolina back into playoff contention will not be easy. However, it is up to Young and Canales to get the team there. The future hopes of this franchise rely on the two of them being on the same page. If Young continues to improve at the rate he showed last season, then Canales will certainly be correct in his opinion that the quarterback is ready for the upcoming campaign.