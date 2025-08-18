The Colorado Buffaloes are set to begin the 2025-26 season against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. It should be a fun matchup, as Deion Sanders aims to coach a team without his son, Shedeur Sanders, on the roster for the first time. However, it sounds like the program might be without a running back in the backfield due to injury.

Reports indicate that running back Dallan Hayden suffered a hand injury, according to reporter Scott Procter. Hayden, who is 22 years old, is likely to miss more than one week with the injury and is unlikely to play against Georgia Tech.

“Colorado RB Dallan Hayden has a hand injury that will cause him to miss ‘a couple of weeks.' He's unlikely to play Week 1 vs. Georgia Tech.”

Hayden served as a backup running back for Colorado last season and looks to maintain that same role this year. He is a transfer from Ohio State who should continue climbing the depth chart over the next couple of years. However, he is more than likely going to be in the third string position with Micah Welch and DeKalon Taylor ahead of him on the depth chart.

Last season, Hayden recorded 196 rushing yards and a single touchdown off 64 attempts. Ideally, he is able to fully recover to contribute whenever his number is called next season. Especially considering how Sanders has mentioned before that Colorado is a tad beat up right now ahead of the season opener against Georgia Tech.

The good news, though, is that it appears most of the key contributors will be good to go come August 29. Colorado aims to improve upon its 9-4 record from last season. Overall, the Buffaloes have a chance to make some noise in the Big 12, as they have notable matchups against Georgia Tech, Houston, BYU, TCU, Iowa State, Utah, and Arizona State.