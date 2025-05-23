The St Louis Cardinals have won 13 of their last 17 games to launch into National League Central contention. After a quiet offseason, there was a lot of rebuilding talk about the Red Birds. Part of the reason was that the Cardinals allowed Paul Goldschmidt to walk to the New York Yankees in free agency. Goldschmidt says, despite his departure, he knew that they would be just fine. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal spoke with Goldschmidt amid the Yankees' winning streak.

“I said before the year, I thought they had a good team,” Goldschmidt says. “I know I’m gone, and a couple of the starting pitchers are gone. But the guys who are still there are really good players. Before the year — and I told some of the St. Louis writers this — I thought they would surprise a lot of people. And without talking to those guys, inside the clubhouse, I don’t think they were all thinking rebuild or anything. I think they were thinking they were going to play well, and they have.”

The Cardinals let Goldschmidt walk and were looking to trade Nolan Arenado this offseason. Arneado used his trade protection to block a deal to the Houston Astros that would make St Louis look very different. The ten-time Gold Glover has a .695 OPS and 20 RBIs so far this season.

The Cardinals have gotten great production out of second baseman Brendan Donovan and are seeing improvements from Willson Contreras. After Goldschmidt left, Contreras moved from catcher to first. He struggled to start the year but has an .877 OPS in May. Contreras also has impressed his teammates with his fearlessness on bunt defense.

The Cardinals are hot, and they are charging toward the Cubs for the NL Central lead. Over Memorial Day Weekend, they host the Diamondbacks and travel to Baltimore looking to keep the vibes high.