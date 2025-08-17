Stetson Bennett guided the Los Angeles Rams to a gutsy 23-22 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. But the Bolts witnessed a rare highlight during the contest. With 305-pound TeRah Edwards snatching the rare defensive lineman interception.

NFL insider Ari Meirov became enamored by what Edwards pulled off. Even hailing it “the best highlight” of the NFL Preseason.

Stop what you’re doing and watch the best highlight of the preseason so far. pic.twitter.com/u6iBsIsIjN — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 17, 2025

The nose tackle played the role of closet safety dropping back into coverage. Bennett clearly never saw Edwards play the middle of the field. The Chargers themselves called it “the best thing you'll watch all day” on their social media channels. Noah Eagle jokingly said “the earth is shaking” once the interior defensive lineman grabbed the fourth quarter pick.

And that sequence denied the Rams entry into the red zone late in the fourth quarter.

Edwards is trying to make the final roster out of Illinois. He went undrafted this past April. His big man interception became celebrated.

How Chargers defense fared vs. Stetson Bennett and Rams

The Chargers took their lumps in the contest at SoFi Stadium. Including losing starting wide receiver Quentin Johnston to a head injury.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh decided to play his starters, but in limited action against their L.A. neighbor. Harbaugh ultimately watched Bennett orchestrate one last climactic drive that decided Saturday's outcome. It ended through Bennett throwing the game winner with five seconds left.

Stetson Bennett throws a go-ahead TD with 5 seconds to go! Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/M6NxjMvUdq — NFL (@NFL) August 17, 2025

The Chargers faced Bennett the whole way. The former fourth round selection in the 2023 draft went 28-of-40 for 324 yards. Bennett fired off three touchdown passes with one interception. Which again fell into the rare hands of Edwards.

The Bolts defense struggled to generate pressure on Bennett, though. Tre'Mon Morris-Brash was the only defender grabbing Bennett down for the sack. The Chargers also delivered just one tackle for a loss.

The Bolts are 2-1 overall in the preseason. They'll close out against the San Francisco 49ers on the road next Saturday.