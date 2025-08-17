The Milwaukee Brewers made history on Saturday night, extending their franchise-record winning streak to 14 games with a dramatic 6-5 extra-innings victory over the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park.

Led by manager Pat Murphy, Milwaukee has surged to a 78-44 record, the best in Major League Baseball, and now boasts the longest winning streak in team history, surpassing the 1987 squad.

After the game, the Brewers boldly announced, “WINNING AT A HISTORIC PACE,” they wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The game’s hero emerged in the 11th inning when pinch-hitter Andruw Monasterio launched a three-run home run to break a 3-3 tie. It was Monasterio’s second home run of the series and his sixth career Major League homer, proving pivotal in a night marked by opportunistic hitting and defensive miscues by the Reds.

The Brewers had trailed 2-1 entering the ninth inning, but back-to-back walks against Reds closer Emilio Pagán set the stage for a tying run. Elly De La Cruz’s throwing error allowed the Brewers to even the score, and a lead in the 10th followed a single by William Contreras, compounded by Reds left fielder Jake Fraley tripping and injuring himself while fielding the ball.

The Reds cut the deficit to 6-5 in the bottom of the 11th when Noelvi Marte hit a solo home run, but Milwaukee held on to clinch the win.

Trevor Megill (4-2) pitched a scoreless 10th, allowing one run and one hit while striking out two, and Nick Mears recorded his first save of the season. Reds lefty Joe La Sorsa (0-1) surrendered three runs and three hits in the decisive 11th inning.

Milwaukee’s 14-game streak has featured a variety of thrilling wins, come-from-behind victories, walk-off heroics, and dominant performances.

The Brewers have now swept five consecutive series against the Washington Nationals, Atlanta Braves, New York Mets, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Reds, winning 29 of their last 33 games.

Their pitching staff also set a franchise record by retiring 32 consecutive batters across Friday and Saturday’s games, a “hidden” perfect game broken only by a single from Reds outfielder TJ Friedl.

For the Reds, the defeat was their 13th straight series loss to the Brewers. The loss, combined with a Mets victory over the Seattle Mariners, places Cincinnati 1.5 games behind the National League’s third wild card spot with a 64-60 record. Looking ahead, the Brewers aim to extend their streak to 15 games in Sunday’s series finale.