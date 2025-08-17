The Milwaukee Brewers have done it again. After mounting an improbable seven-run comeback in the series opener against the Cincinnati Reds, the Brewers notched another thrilling win on Saturday. The 6-5 victory in extra innings extended Milwaukee’s winning streak to a franchise record 14 straight games.

The Reds had an opportunity to hand the Brewers their first defeat since July 30. Cincinnati took a 2-1 lead into the ninth inning with closer Emilio Pagan on the mound. But a throwing error allowed Milwaukee to tie the game, sending it to extra innings. Both teams scored in the 10th, setting the stage for an unexpected hero in the 11th inning.

With runners on first and third, Andruw Monasterio pinch hit for Tyler Black. The third-year infielder jumped on the first pitch he saw from Reds reliever Joe La Sorsa, belting a three-run, go-ahead home run to left.

ANDRUW MONASTERIO WITH A GO-AHEAD 3-RUN HR 🔥

Monasterio had five career home runs in 190 games prior to Saturday. The clutch blast put Milwaukee up for good as the team won its 14th straight game, tied for the sixth-longest winning streak this century, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Andruw Monasterio steps up in latest Brewers’ win

The Reds attempted a comeback of their own on Saturday. After Monasterio’s heroics, Elly De La Cruz scored on a sac fly and Noelvi Marte homered to make it a 6-5 game. With two outs, second baseman Matt McLain drove a Nick Mears slider deep to center. But the Reds fell just short. And the Brewers’ magical season continued.

After Jacob Misiorowski’s disappointing performance in his return from the IL on Friday, Milwaukee got a strong start from Quinn Priester. The Third-year righty allowed two runs on six hits and one walk with five strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings. Six Brewers relievers then combined to give up just one run on three hits over the final 5 2/3 innings.

The Brewers have now won 14 straight games and 17 of their last 18 matchups. The team is a preposterous 22-4 since the All-Star break.

In just two months Milwaukee turned a 6.5 game deficit in the NL Central into a nine-game division lead. The Brewers improved to an MLB-best 78-44 on the season with Saturday’s win.