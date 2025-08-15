The Tampa Bay Rays are turning to power to try and jolt their offense. With the Rays taking on the San Francisco Giants for a three-game set starting Friday at Oracle Park, the club is expected to promote Bob Seymour from Triple-A Durham, injecting a left-handed bat into the heart of a Rays lineup that has struggled to produce consistent slug in recent weeks. The 26-year-old first baseman and designated hitter has been one of the most productive hitters in the minors this season.

The Tampa Bay Times’ Mark Topkin took to X (formerly known as Twitter), reporting that Tampa Bay would be adding Seymour to the roster before Friday’s series opener in San Francisco.

“#Rays expected to call up 1B/DH Bob Seymour, who has 30 homers, 87 RBIs, .880 OPS for AAA @DurhamBulls. Should join team in SF on Friday.”

The calling-up of Seymour follows a massive Triple-A run, where the lefty slugger has hit .263/.354/.526 with 30 home runs and 87 RBIs across 106 games. Most recently, he erupted for a three-homer, four-hit performance against Memphis on Wednesday. He’s expected to take most of his at-bats as the designated hitter and occasionally fill in at first base for Yandy Diaz when the matchup favors him against right-handed pitching.

The Rays lineup has lacked power since Jonathan Aranda landed on the injured list with a wrist fracture earlier in the month. Seymour brings a much-needed injection of pop, especially from the left side. He’s shown consistent damage against fastballs and elevated velocity, particularly when pulling the ball. While Oracle Park isn't known for favoring left-handed home run hitters, the 26-year-old's ability to drive the ball into the gaps could still play well in San Francisco.

As Tampa Bay enters the Giants series, they sit at 59-63 and fourth in the AL East. With roughly 40 games remaining, they’re trailing in the Wild Card race by over seven games. The addition of Seymour isn’t just a short-term boost — it’s also a critical evaluation window. The Rays will use the next six weeks to determine whether Seymour can carve out a long-term role heading into 2026.

Defensively, Seymour profiles exclusively at first base with limited speed, making his bat the key to his value. The club is expected to shield him from tough left-handed arms while giving him the bulk of at-bats against righties. If he maintains his Triple-A approach — solid walk rates, good swing decisions, and ability to punish mistakes — he could quickly find a groove at the big-league level.

With the Giants series set to begin Friday, the slugger's debut could come immediately — giving Tampa Bay a much-needed jolt of power as the playoff picture tightens.