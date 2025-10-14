The Tampa Bay Rays will look wildly different heading into the 2026 season. However, the biggest change is at the top of the organization. Stu Sternberg made the decision to sell the team during the season as Tampa Bay tries to figure out its future. He sold the team to Patrick Zalupski and a new ownership group. Eventually, they will help the Rays move into a new stadium.

Tampa Bay's season was derailed by injuries that left the team on the outside of the playoff picture. As the season came to a close, the Rays' future became a point of contention. The team played in an unfamiliar stadium and struggled to find its groove throughout the regular season. However, Sternberg wanted to end his tenure as team owner on a high note.

As most owners are, Sternberg is appreciative towards the employees that worked for him during his time as the team's owner. According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, he gave all of Tampa Bay's employees bonuses on his way out the door. It puts a bow on what has been a successful career as the Rays' owner.

Article Continues Below

Now, Zalupski and the new ownership group will inherit the challenges that Sternberg faced over the last year. However, the Rays have the pieces in place to succeed as early as next season. Junior Caminero emerged as Tampa Bay's future star in his rookie year. He could lead the team back to contention playing in a new stadium overseen by Zalupski and the team's new owners.

Sternberg's time as the Rays' owner came to an anti-climactic end. However, he made sure to give his employees something to remember him by as he hands the reigns to the new owners. Now, he will join the rest of Tampa Bays' fans and cheer for the team's success from the outside.