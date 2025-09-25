The Tampa Bay Rays found themselves at the center of a viral moment Wednesday night—one that had little to do with playoff races but everything to do with optics. In the ninth inning of the Rays’ 6-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards, Pete Fairbanks hit Orioles rookie Samuel Basallo with a 96.6 mph fastball, then turned to the stands and blew a kiss.

Confusion erupted online. Some thought the gesture was directed at the Orioles’ dugout. Others assumed it was retaliation. In reality, the Rays closer cleared it up postgame.

The Baltimore Banner’s Andy Kostka took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account to share Fairbanks’ explanation after the game.

“Pete Fairbanks said there was a fan above the Orioles dugout who chirped him. The kiss was not directed toward Orioles players or coaches. Fairbanks said in no way did he intentionally hit Samuel Basallo and wishes him well.”

That message quickly spread across MLB viral moment accounts, with fan reactions split. While some Orioles fans called for retaliation, others accepted Fairbanks’ apology. The pitcher has never been known for antagonistic behavior, and his comments matched his usual blunt, accountable style.

Basallo, the Orioles’ top prospect and the No. 8 overall ranked player per MLB Pipeline, exited the game with a wrist contusion. X-rays came back negative, but his status for the final stretch remains uncertain. For a team focused on youth development, even a minor injury to a future star causes concern.

The Rays have already been eliminated from playoff contention, breaking their five-year postseason streak. But Fairbanks, who has posted 27 saves in 60 appearances, has remained one of Tampa Bay’s most consistent pieces.

The moment didn’t impact the standings, but it added another layer to the AL East rivalry between the Rays and Orioles—one that’s bound to carry tension into next season.