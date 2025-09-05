The Tampa Bay Rays are attempting to extend their six-game win streak as they take on the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday evening. It's been an impressive stretch for this club as they continue fighting for a potential spot in the postseason. However, their playoff hopes took a hit after the team announced its star shortstop suffered a season-ending injury.

Reports indicate that Taylor Walls, who is 29 years old, is going to miss the remainder of the season after undergoing a sports hernia surgical procedure, according to Ryan Bass of Fan Duel and News Station. Carson Williams and Tristan Gray are expected to play shortstop for the remainder of the season.

“Rays SS Taylor Walls will miss the rest of the season after a sports hernia surgical procedure, Kevin Cash announced.”

Walls was experiencing a career-best at the plate. He's more prominent as a defender, but the Rays were likely pleasantly surprised with his production on offense this season. He officially ends the 2025 campaign with a .220 batting average and .280 OBP while totaling 62 hits, four home runs, and 38 RBIs through 282 at-bats.

The Rays enter Thursday's contest 10.5 games behind the first-placed Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East. Tampa Bay is a bit of a long shot as it is. The club is still in the mix, and if they somehow manage to reach the playoffs, the team would likely be a wild-card team. Especially considering the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox are well ahead in the standings, despite also being wild-card teams.

With just over 20 games remaining in the season, the clock is ticking for the Rays. However, if the club can continue playing at a high level, even with Taylor Walls out for the season, then Tampa Bay could still be a playoff team. Look for manager Kevin Cash to potentially make changes to the lineup with Walls out.