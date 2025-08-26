Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero just made history at 22 years old, launching yet another home run to fuel his incredible streak. For a team searching for a spark, the Rays have found one in their precocious young slugger. Caminero continues to rewrite the record books, one swing at a time.

What sets this run apart is the context. Junior Caminero became the first right-handed batter age 22 or younger to hit 11 or more home runs in a 16-game span since Bob Horner in July 1980. That’s elite company and a rare bridge across 45 years of power-hitting history. It’s not just about volume; it’s the consistency and speed of his impact, game after game.

RHB Age-22 or Younger With 11+ Home Runs in a 16-Game Span – All-Time (based on age at end of span) Junior Caminero August 2025

Bob Horner July 1980 pic.twitter.com/Nphh5OJpZV — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) August 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

On Monday in Progressive Field, Caminero delivered his most dominant performance yet. The 22-year-old went 4-for-5 with a single, a double, two homers, four runs, and a stolen base. His explosive outing powered a 9–0 victory and extended a torrid August. Caminero now has 39 home runs this season, including a majors-leading 12 in August. Even more impressive, he has 11 homers in his last 16 games, a blistering pace by any standard.

How he’s doing it makes it even more remarkable. Caminero is crushing high velocity, punishing inside mistakes, and staying on breaking balls with ease. His opposite-field power and aggressive baserunning make him a complete offensive threat. These skills translate perfectly to October baseball, where every swing counts.

For the Rays, the impact is immediate. Pitchers must adjust, teammates see better pitches, and the dugout energy soars when the ball jumps off his bat.

Junior Caminero has transformed a red-hot August into a defining moment in Rays history. If his approach holds and he stays healthy, the next chapter could be even louder, and just as thrilling for Rays fans. With September approaching, he might just add a few more exclamation points to his breakout season.