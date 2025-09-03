Tampa Rays slugger Junior Caminero continues his history-making onslaught. Recently, Caminero became the first player 22 years or younger to hit 11 home runs in 16 games since the 1980 season.

His home run prowess continued into Tuesday night against the Seattle Mariners. In the bottom of the 6th inning, Caminero hit a towering shot to left field to even the game at three, per Talkin' Baseball.

At the same time, he garnered his 40th home run of the year. As of now, Caminero is batting .258 with 40 homers and 97 RBIs.

40 HOMERS FOR JUNIOR CAMINERO AND THE GAME IS TIED

Meanwhile, the Rays are sitting at 68-69 and in fourth place in the AL East. Their playoff chances are non-existent at this point. However, Caminero is very much a reliable presence at the plate.

Earlier this month, his history-making streak continued. Caminero joined Albert Pujols and Juan Soto as the only Dominican players to hit 30 home runs at the age of 21 or younger.

Before that, Caminero participated in the Home Run Derby during the All-Star break in Atlanta. Ultimately, he finished second to the eventual winner, Cal Raleigh of the Mariners.

Afterward, he made post-Home Run Derby history with two homers in an 11-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles on July 18. Altogether, Caminero joined Pujols, Soto, and Ken Griffey Jr. as the only players to have a multiple-home run performance after participating in the Home Run Derby.

Where Junior Caminero ranks among the Rays ‘ all-time sluggers

Over the years, the Rays have produced some of the biggest names who can hit the ball for power. Among those are Carlos Pena as well as the notorious Jose Canseco.

Ironically, Caminero is tied with those two for the most home runs in Rays history before the All-Star break with 19. If he keeps this pace up, Caminero could become one of the best power hitters in Tampa history.

Furthermore, he could easily position himself as one of the most consistent power hitters in the history of the game.