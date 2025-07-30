It is never a good time to lose a big bat, but navigating a key injury weeks before the MLB trade deadline can have far-reaching consequences for a team. While Brandon Lowe has been dealing with plantar fasciitis, the Tampa Bay Rays (54-53) have slid down the American League Wild Card standings. They are currently two and a half games behind the Boston Red Sox for the final playoff slot, forcing an already frugal franchise to weigh its options before July 31. The best reinforcements fans can hope for may come in the form of a returning slugger.

Lowe is due to come off the 10-day injured list ahead of Wednesday's game versus the New York Yankees, per Rays reporter Ryan Bass. The two-time All-Star has focused on regaining regular motion in his foot, and management clearly believes he is ready to rejoin the club. Desperate Tampa Bay will surely be happy to see him back in the batter's box.

The Rays are 6-15 and average almost two runs less per game when Lowe is not in the starting lineup, per Bass' report for FanDuel Sports Network. If the organization is not going to make a splash at Thursday's trade deadline, then it must trust its existing core members to lift the squad during the final two months of the season. Lowe may just be Tampa's X-factor.

#Rays All-Star Brandon Lowe is expected to be activated tomorrow, and boy has this lineup missed him. My report for @FanDuelSN_Rays pic.twitter.com/bZOSGo0Ie9 — Ryan Bass (@Ry_Bass) July 29, 2025

Brandon Lowe has been one of Rays' most valuable hitters

The 31-year-old is often considered a one-dimensional offensive contributor, producing big power numbers but posting a low batting average. He is finding a potent balance in 2025, however. Lowe is hitting .269 with 19 long balls, 50 RBIs, a .480 slugging percentage and .800 OPS in 86 games. Injuries consistently plague him — played 140-plus games in a campaign only once since debuting in 2018 — but the Rays will need him to stay healthy if they are going to jump back into playoff position.

They dropped two out of three to the lowly Chicago White Sox and were swept by the Cincinnati Reds before earning a much-needed win versus the Yankees on Monday. Although one man cannot cure all, he could help stop the bleeding. Brandon Lowe will try to give president of baseball operations Erik Neander extra incentive to buy at the trade deadline when he returns on Wednesday night.