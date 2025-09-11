The Tampa Bay Rays have had a season full of ups and downs. Rays manager Kevin Cash watched as another key contributor, shortstop Taylor Walls, suffer a season-ending injury. With the playoffs out of reach, Tampa Bay faces some big decisions this winter. However, the team's future is bright with players like Chandler Simpson and Junior Caminero leading the way.

Caminero's power has had him in the spotlight all season. The rookie third baseman represented the Rays in the All-Star Game and nearly won the Home Run Derby this summer. However, he is not the only first-year player having a huge season. Simpson has emerged as an elite base-runner, as well as an above average defender in center field in his first year in the big leagues.

While Simpson's well-rounded play has him positioned to be a key piece of Cash's lineup moving forward, his ability to swipe bases steals the cake. The shortstop stole his 40th base of the season against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday, hitting a major milestone as a runner. According to Tampa Bay Times reporter Marc Tompkin, he is in elite company in franchise history.

“Chandler Simpson just swiped 2B, making him 5th player in Rays history to have 40 steals in a season,” Tompkin said. “Joins Carl Crawford (7 times), BJ Upton (3), Mallex Smith (1), Jose Caballero (1). Is also 21st AL rookie to get 40, last done by A's Esteury Ruiz in 2023.”

Simpson's talent on the base paths brings a new perspective to the Rays' attack. Cash may never get Wander Franco back in Tampa Bay again, leaving him looking for another young star. Luckily for him, Simpson and Caminero have shown that they can help lead the team into a new era. For now, the Rays celebrate Simpson's accomplishment as the season comes to an end.

If things work out, Simpson and Caminero could help Tampa Bay return to contention way ahead of schedule.