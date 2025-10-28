On Monday evening, the New Orleans Pelicans dropped to 0-3 with a home loss at the hands of the Boston Celtics. One could almost hear a collective audible groan from the Pelicans' fanbase when it was announced that star Zion Williamson would miss this game due to a foot injury.

Injuries of course have been the story of Williamson's career, and recently, the star downplayed just how severe the injury he's currently dealing with truly is.

“Zion Williamson said he initially injured his foot after his putback dunk against San Antonio last Friday, but he doesn't think it should be a big concern,” reported Will Guillory of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter.

“Right now, we're day-to-day with it. Nothing major. Nothing that's going to keep me out a long time,” said Williamson.

Pelicans fans certainly hope that Williamson is telling the truth, as they've lost numerous seasons to Williamson's injuries over the years.

A rough start for the Pelicans

Article Continues Below

The New Orleans Pelicans were among the worst teams in the NBA a year ago, thanks in large part due to injuries, and they were hoping that this year would provide the opportunity for a fresh start, with Jordan Poole now in the linuep after being traded for CJ McCollum, and Williamson back and seemingly healthy.

However, the Pelicans have stumbled out of the gates so far, currently sitting at 0-3 with losses to the Memphis Grizzlies, San Antonio Spurs, and now the previously winless Celtics.

New Orleans is still waiting to get point guard Dejounte Murray back from the torn Achilles he suffered last year, his first with the team, and they'll also now wait to see just how long Williamson will be out of the lineup with his latest injury.

Considering that the Pelicans might have to give up their first round pick next summer, things could certainly be going better to start the season.

The Pelicans will next take the floor on Wednesday evening against the Denver Nuggets at 9:00 PM ET on the road.