The Dallas Mavericks are hoping for some big things this season, with rookie Cooper Flagg leading the way. Dallas however is also making a big splash not on the basketball court, but in a courtroom. The Mavericks are suing another pro team in the city, the Dallas Stars.

“Late Tuesday morning, Mavericks ownership filed in Texas Business Court a 253-page petition for injunctive relief against Stars’ ownership, seeking legal finality on a breach of contract dispute the Mavericks raised in October 2024,” Dallas Morning News reporters Brad Townsend and Lia Assimakopoulos wrote.

The Stars and Mavericks share the same arena space in Dallas. Mavericks owners believe the NHL franchise hasn't done enough to help improve the facility.

“The Mavericks allege the Stars are in breach of a clause in their 1998 franchise agreement that requires their corporate headquarters to be located within the city of Dallas, while also claiming in the injunction that the Stars have obstructed further maintenance and improvements to American Airlines Center. The Stars’ headquarters and practice facility have been located in Frisco since 2003,” the writers added.

The two teams have played at American Airlines Center since 2001, the outlet reported.

Mavericks intend to settle this issue in court

The Mavericks and Stars are both under contract with the arena, to play there for the next several years. Dallas' NBA team is looking at building a new arena in the city.

“The success of the Mavericks and Stars is important to fans across the Metroplex, and the outcome of this litigation will not impact either team from playing at the American Airlines Center now, or through the end of the current team leases in 2031,” the Mavericks said in a statement to the paper.

“Fans of both franchises should have every expectation that the experience of coming to support their teams will continue as it always has.”

It appears though that there is some bad blood for now between these teams.

“To put it plainly,” the lawsuit states, “the Stars are holding the American Airlines Center hostage.”

The Mavericks are 1-3 so far this NBA season. The Stars are 5-3-1 in the NHL this season.