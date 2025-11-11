” When it comes to the Los Angeles Clippers, there is no other way to get around it. Things are not going well as they are off to a 3-7 start to the season.

On Monday, the Clippers came up short against the Atlanta Hawks 105-102. Afterward, James Harden, who had a triple-double of 35 points, had 11 rebounds, and dished out 10 assists, told it like it was, per Joey Linn of Sports Illustrated.

“We haven’t had any consistency, for real… We’ve had so many different lineups, so many guys in and out of the rotation… Guys are all over the place. Some guys haven’t played in ever.”

Plus, Harden described the flow of the roster by saying “some guys are just put in the rotation. Some guys are new here. It’s a lot that goes into it.”

Despite his high performance, Harden made a costly mistake down the stretch. With 16 seconds left, Harden chucked up a three point attempt, thinking he could draw the foul and come to the line for three free throw attempts.

However, he missed the three and likely wasn't paying attention to the clock. This year, Harden is averaging 23.4 points, 9.3 assists, and 5.2 rebounds per game. Back in the summer, Harden signed a two-year $81.5 million contract during free agency.

The Clippers can't catch a break

Combined with the struggles on the court, the Clippers are still trying to come to terms with the ongoing investigation involving Kawaii Leonard and the now defunct company Aspiration tried to cercumvent the salary cap to secure a backroom endorsement deal.

Furthermore, Leonard is hobbled by injury and will miss a few upcoming games. Plus, the Clippers are being hampered by issues with turnovers, poor defense, inconsistency, and an aging roster.

Additionally, Chris Paul is only averaging 12.9 minutes per gamforevere as well as 2.3 points per game. Plus, history has never worked in favor of the Clippers, who has always been seen as a stigmitized franchise.