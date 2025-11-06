After missing the playoffs for the second straight season, the Tampa Bay Rays are now plotting out their offseason. Those plans started with a pair of crucial contract decisions.

The Rays have picked up Brandon Lowe's $11.5 million option for the 2026 season. Furthermore, they have agreed to a new deal with Taylor Walls where Tampa Bay is picking up his $2.45 million 2026 option while adding another option in 2027, via Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times.

Lowe appeared in 134 games during the 2025 season, his most since 2021. The infielder hit .256 with 31 home runs and 83 RBIs, earning his second career All-Star nomination. Lowe will continue to be a key piece in the middle of Tampa Bay's lineup.

Article Continues Below

Walls his an underwhelming .220. However, his 38 RBIs were a new career-high and he kept up his impressive base running prowess with 14 stolen bags. Furthermore, Walls has experience playing every infield position except first base. The Rays value that versatility.

But what Tampa Bay needs is more of an offensive spark. The Rays finished their 2025 campaign ranked 15th in runs scored with 714. Their .251 batting average ranked ninth, but the franchises needs to see more runs cross the plate to make any real playoff noise.

Lowe and Walls won't be doing that alone. But as the Rays ponder any free agency moves, they are at least well aware of where Lowe and Walls stand in their plans.