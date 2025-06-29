Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco has likely played his final baseball game in the major leagues following a conviction for sexual abuse of a minor in the Dominican Republic. Franco, 24, received a two-year suspended prison sentence and is now at risk of being permanently barred from reentering the United States under current immigration laws.

Because the conviction is classified as a crime involving moral turpitude, it is expected to prevent Franco from obtaining a U.S. work visa, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today. Without the ability to legally enter the country, he would be unable to resume his MLB career with the Rays. He has five days to appeal the ruling following formal sentencing on July 27. Unless the conviction is overturned on appeal, the path back to professional baseball in the U.S. appears closed.

The result is not only the likely end of Franco’s MLB tenure but also the forfeiture of the remaining $154 million on his 11-year, $182 million contract signed with the Rays in 2021. Franco, who had played just 70 games at the time of the deal, was regarded as one of baseball’s most promising young stars.

Franco remains on MLB’s restricted list and has not played for the Rays since August 2023, when social media allegations surfaced about his relationship with a minor. He was initially placed on paid administrative leave, but was moved to the restricted list in July 2024 after he was formally charged.

MLB's investigation remains open. In a statement June 26, the league said: “We are aware of today's verdict in the Wander Franco trial and will conclude our investigation at the appropriate time,” via Nightengale.

The case stems from allegations that Franco had a sexual relationship with a minor beginning in December 2022. The court also sentenced the victim’s mother, Martha Vanessa Chevalier Almonte, to 10 years in prison for trafficking her daughter. Franco was informed he must serve his full sentence if he violates court conditions and is prohibited from approaching minors with sexual intent.

Franco also faces separate charges for illegal possession of a handgun following a 2024 incident in San Juan de la Maguana.