Detroit Tigers infielder Gleyber Torres was made a $22.025 million qualifying offer by the Detroit Tigers. Torres is currently in the process of making his decision on the offer. If he were to accept, Torres would return to Detroit for another season. However, the possibility of a multi-year contract in free agency — or even possibility with the Tigers — may be more attractive at this point in his career.

“Heard at GM Meetings that Gleyber Torres and his reps are actively gauging interest from clubs on multiyear deals before deciding on the Tigers' 1-year qualifying offer of $22.025 million. At this point, accepting the QO is still under consideration,” Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported via X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday.

It is worth mentioning that Torres is expected to undergo hernia surgery, something that will catch teams' attention before signing him to a potential long-term deal. However, the surgery likely won't completely push interested teams away.

The 28-year-old was an All-Star in 2025 — the third selection of his big league career. He ultimately hit .256/.358/.387 to go along with a .745 OPS and 16 home runs. In September, however, the slugger hit just .200.

Torres needs to decide if a multi-year contract is worth signing right now. His second half struggles could lead to a decrease in pay. If Torres can bounce back next season on a one-year contract, then perhaps he could sign a more lucrative long-term deal next offseason.

If an enticing multi-year contract is offered to him this offseason, though, Torres may accept given the report that he is “actively gauging” possible multi-year contract offers.