The New York Mets and Tampa Bay Rays reportedly agreed to a trade just days after the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 7 of the World Series.

“The Mets have acquired reliever Joey Gerber from the Rays for cash, per source,” Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reported on X, formerly Twitter. “Gerber, 28, appeared in two games for Tampa Bay last season. He spent most of the year at Triple-A, where he produced a 6.23 ERA but did strike out 54 batters over 43 1/3 innings.”

Gerber, a 28-year-old right-handed hurler, has recorded a total of 19 appearances at the MLB level. 17 of those outings came in 2020 — where Gerber pitched to a 4.02 ERA across 15.2 innings of work out of the Seattle Mariners' bullpen.

In 2022, the Mariners designated Gerber for assignment and later released him. The New York Yankees ended up signing Gerber to a minor league deal. He never pitched in MLB with New York, as he dealt with injuries and spent his time while healthy in the minor leagues.

After entering free agency last offseason, Gerber landed a minor league contract with the Rays. He appeared in two big league games with Tampa Bay during the 2025 campaign before ultimately getting traded to the Mets on Tuesday.

For New York, the move represents a low-risk but potentially rewarding move. Gerber has displayed signs of potential in the past and could impact the Mets' bullpen.

The trade won't receive too much attention, but New York could certainly benefit from the acquisition. The Mets need all of the help they can get following their disappointing finish to the 2025 season.