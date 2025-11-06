The Tampa Bay Rays are hoping to evade this shell of mediocrity. This is a team that has been one of the above-average squads in the league over the last decade; however, they only have one World Series appearance to show for it. Playing in the American League East is never easy, but they must try and change things up to become a contender again. Right now, this roster is not close to contending for a World Series.

The Rays are shedding $11 million by declining Pete Fairbanks's club option. He is now a free agent who can sign with any team. Fairbanks will be a hot commodity in free agency as he has proven to be one of the top relievers and closers in baseball. He's been the Rays' closer for the last three seasons. He reached a career high of 27 saves last season with a 2.83 ERA and 1.04 WHIP.

Almost any contending team will take more depth at pitching, but he can emerge as a closer for almost any team in the league.

Even after winning back-to-back World Series titles, the Los Angeles Dodgers are going to be heavily involved in the reliever market. They will have the cash available to sign him to a larger contract than almost any team.

After losing Edwin Diaz to free agency, the New York Mets could be in the market for a reliever, though they could bring Diaz back. The Toronto Blue Jays, Philadelphia Phillies, Boston Red Sox, and Chicago Cubs are teams that come to mind that could be interested in Fairbanks.

The Rays have recently made their decisions on Brandon Lowe and Taylor Walls. This roster does not have very much talent, with Lowe having the richest contract on the roster. This is how it's been in Tampa Bay, and it may never change.