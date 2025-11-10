When it comes to the 2025 MLB free agency class, there is perhaps no bigger name available than outfielder Kyle Tucker. Which makes him signing with the Tampa Bay Rays seemingly unlikely.

However, the Rays have a new ownership group spearheaded by Patrick Zapulski. They could look to make a splash as they take over the franchise. And with Tucker being from Tampa Bay, signing the hometown hero could make some sense, via Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic.

“Even though executing a deal was unlikely, the Rays seriously engaged [Freddie] Freeman before he signed his six-year, $162 million contract with the Dodgers,” Rosenthal and Sammon wrote. “The thinking was the Rays had a solid nucleus of young, cost-controlled players and enough financial flexibility to invest in a special hitter who could still provide years of enormous surplus value.”

While the hometown connection should play a role in negotiations, this is still the Rays we're talking about. Tampa Bay ranked 27th in the league with a payroll just north of $88 million in 2025, via Spotrac.

It's fair to wonder if they'll truly have the resources to sign Tucker.

“Given the way we’re operating right now,” one team source said, “I’d assume there is the usual amount of money to spend.”

Still, there's no denying that Tucker would give the Rays a much more potent offense. Over his eight years in the big leagues, Tucker has hit .273 with 147 home runs, 490 RBIs and 119 stolen bases. Despite having what some consider a down year with the Chicago Cubs, the outfielder still hit .266 with 22 home runs, 73 RBIs and 25 stolen bases.

The Rays won't be the only team bidding for his services. And with other teams having deeper prospects, they'll need quite the pitch to secure the four-time All-Star.