There is nothing quite like the MLB Trade Deadline. Many active MLB players and prospects get traded as teams try to build winning teams for a chance at a World Series, while some decide to sell off and begin a revamp for next season. The regular season's end is coming faster than you can assume, and the playoff race will be tight for both the National and American Leagues.

Ahead of the deadline, the Tampa Bay Rays traded for two pitchers to provide depth for a playoff run. The Rays added Adrian Houser from the Chicago White Sox and Griffin Jax from the Minnesota Twins. Both of these pitchers should make a significant impact with the Rays.

Houser has worn a few different uniforms as of late, but is a consistent starter who can give you a quality start any time he toes the slab. On the season, Houser started 11 games and has a solid ERA of 2.10 and 1.22 WHIP in 68.2 innings. He is 6-2, and the White Sox played much better when he was on the bump. Now, Houser goes to the Rays, where he could be a featured starter for their playoff run.

As of now, two pitching prospects and Curtis Mead are headed back to the White Sox as the return package. Pitchers Ben Peoples and Duncan Davitt are headed to Chicago.

As for Griffin Jax, the bullpen arm can be dangerous to opposing hitters. He boasts a brutal 4.50 ERA this season, but he is a strikeout artist who has seen a lot of success in the past. Last season, he ended with a 2.03 ERA, 0.87 WHIP, and 2.8 WAR for the Twins. This year, Jax has 72 K's in 46 innings. Yeah, he is K'ing up at least one hitter per inning with ease, and most of the time, two hitters per inning. If Jax goes back to his 2024 self with the same K/9, then the Rays got a steal.

Rays get Griffin Jax. Great RP w/ control left. Arsenal is one of the best in baseball, but 4S has taken a step back this year. Change-Up: pic.twitter.com/xRs09bJoFs — Remi Bunikiewicz (@RBunikiewicz) July 31, 2025

Starter Taj Bradley, who is having a tough campaign, is going to the Twins in what is believed to be a 1-for-1 trade.

The Rays also traded a player during their game against the Yankees … to the Yankees. Infielder Jose Caballero goes to New York.