The Tampa Bay Rays placed shortstop Taylor Walls on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a left groin strain, announcing the move just hours before game two of their away series against the Athletics in West Sacramento. Outfielder Tristan Peters was recalled from Triple-A Durham to take his roster spot.

“The Tampa Bay Rays have placed INF Taylor Walls (left groin strain) on the 10-day injured list and recalled OF Tristan Peters from Triple-A Durham.”

The timing is far from ideal. Tampa Bay enters the matchup with a 58-62 record, sitting 5.5 games behind the final AL Wild Card spot with 42 games left. Losing a key defensive anchor like Walls — who has started 85 games at shortstop this season and carries +28 career Defensive Runs Saved at the position — forces an immediate infield reshuffle. Jose Caballero will likely handle shortstop duties for the Rays, with Ha-Seong Kim also a candidate after filling in when Walls was scratched on Saturday. Junior Caminero could also see increased action at the position during his absence.

Since the start of July, the club has endured an MLB-worst 11-24 stretch fueled by injuries and inconsistent play. Shane McClanahan required season-ending surgery after setbacks from Tommy John recovery, Jonathan Aranda fractured his wrist on August 1st, and Brandon Lowe missed 18 games in July with ankle and foot issues. Other key contributors, including Ha-Seong Kim, Stuart Fairchild, and Jonny DeLuca, have also spent time on the injured list in recent weeks.

The performance drop-off has been just as concerning. Tampa Bay dropped 12 of 16 heading into the All-Star break and went 7-18 over their last 25 games between late June and late July, the worst mark in baseball during that stretch. The bullpen, long a hallmark of the team’s success, has struggled to hold leads, and offensive droughts have left little margin for error.

With Walls sidelined, the Rays will lean on depth pieces like Peters — who made his MLB debut earlier this month — to help spark a turnaround. The 25-year-old outfielder was batting .275 with eight home runs and 15 stolen bases in Triple-A this season and offers speed that could be useful against the A's pitching staff.

Before his call-up, the 2017 MLB draftee impressed the coaching staff with his defensive versatility and poise in pressure situations. His left-handed bat also provides the team with a much-needed weapon against right-handed pitching, an area they have struggled with during their recent slump.

The series against the Athletics, who sit last in the AL West at 53-78, represents a critical opportunity for Tampa Bay to chip away at their Wild Card deficit. Dropping a winnable matchup at this stage would only further damage their fading postseason hopes.