For a player who has yet to throw a single pitch in the regular season, Shane McClanahan deserves attention. The former All-Star has been recovering from injury throughout the Tampa Bay Rays' regular season. Just when it looks like he is ready to relieve Ryan Pepiot of the ace role for Kevin Cash, he hits an obstacle. Rays president Erik Neander delivered some more bad news.

McClanahan's triceps and biceps injuries have made his rehab an extremely long road. However, the ace is committed to getting back to the lineup as soon as he can. However, Neander is not as optimistic as he was earlier this season. He spoke to Tampa Bay Times reporter Marc Topkin about his pitchers recovery and revealed that some problems have persisted.

According to Neander, nerve problems in McClanahan's left arm have slowed the process down.

“Just lingering symptoms,” Neander said. “Nothing awful, but we're not getting over the hump.”

For a Rays team that has enjoyed stretches of success, McClanahan's recovery process has been deflating. By the end of the season, Tampa Bay fans will be left wondering what would have happened if Pepiot did not have to be their ace. Unfortunately, they might have to keep that thought in their heads until next season. Even if he didn't have symptoms, he is out of time.

McClanahan is one of the best pitchers in Major League Baseball when he is healthy. However, those days might be over for him. Cash and the Rays have other young stars to guide the team into the future. However, they would love to see McClanahan make a full recovery and lead the rotation. Despite their hopes, the likelihood of him regaining his former dominance is slim to none.

Tampa Bay has less than 40 games left to make some noise in their division. Even though players like Junior Caminero have had standout seasons for the Rays, it might be time for them to throw in the towel.

