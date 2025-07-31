The New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays have connected on an MLB trade deadline stunner. In the middle of a game between the teams, Jose Caballero was traded from the Rays to the Yankees. YES Network insider Jack Curry broke the news on social media.

“How about this? The Yankees have acquired Jose Caballero from the Rays for Everson Pereira and a PTBNL. Caballero will be pulled from Yankees-Rays game. He will only have to walk from the third base side to the first side to meet his new team. He’s tied for MLB lead with 34 SB,” Curry reported.

Caballero came into the game on Thursday to play second base, but was pulled from the game once the trade was announced. This season, Caballero has played primarily shortstop, but also spent time at second base, third base, and right field. He crushes left-handed pitching, with a .740 OPS as opposed to .589 against right-handers this season.

The immediate reaction among Yankees fans was that the team was bringing in another shortstop amid Anthony Volpe's struggles. The former top prospect now leads the majors in errors and has been dreadful offensively. Cabaellro has been comparable on offense, but grades out better defensively and leads the AL in steals.

The Rays get Everson Pereira in return for Caballero. He has played only 27 major league games in his career, all coming for the 2023 Yankees. He has 19 homers, 52 RBIs, and a .864 OPS in 70 AAA games this season. While he has not broken through to the majors yet, the Rays think they can turn him into a serviceable outfielder.

The Yankees made a ton of additions at the MLB trade deadline, including third baseman Ryan McMahon and three bullpen arms. Stick with ClutchPoints all day long for the latest on the trade deadline.