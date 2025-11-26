Dylan Cease is taking his talents north of the border. The right-hander reportedly is signing a huge contract with the Toronto Blue Jays, according to Jon Heyman of The New York Post.

The deal is said to be for seven years and worth $210 million, which would be the largest contract Cease has ever put pen to paper for in his career in the big leagues thus far.

Here's more from Jeff Passan of ESPN, who noted that the deal is still pending a physical: “Right-hander Dylan Cease and the Toronto Blue Jays are in agreement on a seven-year, $210 million contract, pending a physical, sources tell ESPN. The defending American League champions get one of the best arms on the free agent market.”

Before agreeing on the contract with the Blue Jays, Cease played the last two seasons with the San Diego Padres. He started his big league career with the Chicago White Sox, with whom he spent his first five seasons in the majors.

