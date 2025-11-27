After falling short in this season's World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers, it was clear that the Toronto Blue Jays would do whatever it took to get back to the Fall Classic. Next time, though, they would be the victors. GM Ross Atkins and the Blue Jays front office were looking to be bold once again in the free agent market. After signing designated hitter Anthony Santander to a big five-year deal last winter, Toronto might have its signature signing of the winter. Ex-San Diego Padres ace Dylan Cease has signed a seven-year, $210 million contract with the defending AL champions, according to multiple sources.

Cease will join another ace in Kevin Gausman at the top of the rotation. The Blue Jays will also return rookie sensation Trey Yesavage in addition to a duo of solid veterans in Jose Berrios and Shane Bieber. With Cease now in the rotation, Toronto could have the best rotation in all of baseball. The back-to-back world championship winners, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and a couple of other contenders could vie for that moniker as well.

Nevertheless, the Blue Jays should have no lower than a top-ten rotation in 2026. That's an excellent foundation for any type of contender. Perhaps one more starter (reuniting with veteran Max Scherzer for one more run, for example) or utilizing internal options could bolster the bullpen, as a long reliever is needed. Eric Lauer could fill the role again, but why not try to find an upgrade? That's just one of a few areas where Atkins and Toronto's front office could look to upgrade. How does this mega-deal work out for both Cease and his new home for the foreseeable future?

Article Continues Below

Dylan Cease gives the Blue Jays' starting rotation another ace to deal

A starting five of Gausman, Cease, Yesavage, Berrios, and Bieber would certainly give the Blue Jays a good shot at winning a bare minimum of 60 percent of their games next season, provided all of them are healthy. Say Atkins and the team brass bring Scherzer back for his final run at around $10 million. So, the defending AL champions would be set at starting pitcher, at least for the time being.