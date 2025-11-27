After taking the Los Angeles Dodgers to seven games in last month's World Series, the Toronto Blue Jays are resolved to return to the Fall Classic in 2026. Returning four starting pitchers from their AL championship-winning run, the Blue Jays had an opening in their rotation. Toronto GM Ross Atkins and the team brass signed former San Diego Padres ace Dylan Cease to a seven-year, $210 million contract to fill that void. With Cease now in the fold, there are questions whether or not the Jays can chase after more marquee free agents. MLB.com's Mark Feinsand speculated if the AL champs could afford players like Bo Bichette and Kyle Tucker.

“For the past couple weeks, we have heard about the Blue Jays’ interest in Kyle Tucker, with some suggesting that Toronto could sign both Tucker and Bichette,” wrote Feinsand. “Now that the Jays have handed out a $210 million deal to Cease, it seems unlikely that there’s room for both Bichette and Tucker.”

Feinsand later went on to speculate that the Blue Jays would likely prioritize bringing Bichette back to Rogers Centre. The star shortstop has been a major key to the franchise's rise from the ashes. While Tucker would add a different dimension to the Jays' lineup, it's already well known what Bichette brings. Now that Cease calls Toronto home, will the AL champs chase after Bichette, Tucker, or both?

Blue Jays could look to add more big-money talent via free agency

Article Continues Below

Now that the starting rotation is locked in, addressing the rest of the roster has to be the focus of Atkins and his staff. The Blue Jays could use another impact bat like Bichette, Tucker, or outfielder Cody Bellinger to boost their lineup. The majority of their bullpen returns, with veteran Seranthony Dominguez currently a free agent.

For now, it feels like the Blue Jays' focus will pivot to their lineup. This free agency period could be the last one for a while. It feels as if both teams and the players want to get their business done early. The offseason isn't even a month old, yet big names like Cease, Marcus Semien, Josh Naylor, and Brandon Nimmo have already found new homes. Can Toronto make another splash to enhance its shot at a second consecutive World Series berth?