The Toronto Blue Jays made a big move on Tuesday, acquiring relief pitcher Seranthony Dominguez in a trade with the Baltimore Orioles. The team may not be done bolstering their bullpen, either.

The Athletic's Blue Jays beat writer Mitch Bannon said as much as the Thursday trade deadline approaches.

“This won't be be Toronto's only bullpen add in the next 48 hours, almost certainly,” he wrote via X.

Bannon added that Dominguez can fill the injured Yimi Garcia's role until Garcia's potential return, which isn't expected for another month. Dominguez brings a high-90s fastball with triple-digit potential to the Jays' bullpen, along with a 30.9 percent strikeout rate.

It should also be noted that the Blue Jays designated Chad Green for assignment on Tuesday to make room for Dominguez, who merely had to change clubhouses as the Orioles and Blue Jays are currently facing each other in a doubleheader.

As a team, Toronto ranks 17th in the Majors in bullpen ERA (3.94), and with plenty of good relievers still on the market, can certainly look to add another arm. One candidate seems to be Ryan Helsley.

“Even with the Dominguez acquisition, the Blue Jays remain firmly in the hunt for Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley, per sources,” reported MLB.com's Mark Feinsand via X.

MLB.com's Keegan Matheson also reported Toronto is interested in Helsley, adding they ” have cast a wide net at multiple levels of the relief market. The bullpen has long been the Blue Jays’ most obvious pathway to upgrading this roster, and after a tough few days on the road that included a 16-4 blowout loss in Game 1 Tuesday, that’s only become more obvious.”

If Toronto is successful in adding Helsley, it would bring in the 2024 National League saves leader (49), who is having another strong year. In 36 games, he has a 3.00 ERA with 21 saves and 41 strikeouts over 36 innings.