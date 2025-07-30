With the Baltimore Orioles too far out of contention, they decided to be a selling ballclub prior to the trade deadline. One of their moves was to send reliever Seranthony Dominguez to the AL East-leading Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday. However, the Orioles were in the middle of a series against the Blue Jays at home, which meant that Dominguez only needed to change which locker room he'd be entering in Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Dominguez immediately made his debut for the Blue Jays and pitched well, allowing no baserunners while striking out two in his lone inning of work. Alas, it did not go according to plan for his new team, as they lost to the Orioles, 3-2, despite Dominguez's best efforts.

Nonetheless, Dominguez is about to play a solid late-inning role for the Blue Jays for the stretch run. But it surely is a wild experience to be traded to the team that your original ballclub is facing on the day of a doubleheader. The 30-year-old reliever detailed his crazy experience in an interview.

“I woke up today and came to play for the Orioles. And after the first game, I was sitting there, hanging out with the guys, then they called me and told me, ‘Hey we got a trade. Go to the next dugout,'” Dominguez said, via Taylor Lyons of The Baltimore Sun.

“I’m happy for the opportunity that I’m going to get here, and I’m so happy for the Orioles because they gave me the opportunity. I’m so grateful for the Orioles.”

— Taylor Lyons (@taylorjlyons) July 30, 2025

On the season, Dominguez now has a 3.16 ERA in 42.2 innings off the bullpen. But thus far in his Blue Jays career, that ERA is a perfect 0.00.

Blue Jays on the verge of getting swept by the Orioles

The Blue Jays have been playing excellent baseball over the past two months, but that is not very apparent in the way they've played against the Orioles in this current four-game series. Toronto was on the receiving end of two beatdowns in the first two games of the series (11-4, 16-4) and then they proceeded to lose by one run on Tuesday after Jeff Hoffman allowed the Orioles to score the winning run in the eighth inning.

With the AL East being very competitive, the Blue Jays have to be very careful not to slip up lest they allow the sharks to circle — beginning in their series finale against the Orioles.