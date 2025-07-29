The Toronto Blue Jays officially traded for reliever Seranthony Dominguez from the Baltimore Orioles before the deadline. After making the move to improve the bullpen, the organization DFA'd one of its relievers to make room on the roster.

Toronto announced they have DFA'd former New York Yankees reliever Chad Green. Reports also indicate that Dominguez will be available for the Blue Jays on Tuesday night when they take on the Orioles in Baltimore. Additional moves include Paxton Schultz being reinstated from the IL, while Easton Lucas is being optioned to Triple-A.

ROSTER MOVES: 🔹 RHP Seranthony Domínguez has reported to the team and will be active tonight 🔹 RHP Chad Green designated for assignment 🔹 RHP Paxton Schultz reinstated from 15-day IL and will be active tonight 🔹 LHP Easton Lucas optioned to Triple-A pic.twitter.com/s3cIUWU0Uo — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 29, 2025

Green, who is 34 years old, played for the Yankees for the first seven seasons of his career. He has been on the Blue Jays since the 2023 season, serving as a relief pitcher out of the bullpen. This season, however, hasn't been all that consistent for Toronto. Through 42.2 innings pitched, the veteran reliever owns a 4.85 ERA and 1.406 WHIP while recording just 34 strikeouts.

Acquiring Seranthony Dominguez is a nice pickup for the Blue Jays. In comparison to Green, the 30-year-old relief pitcher should be a more effective option out of the bullpen. Throughout the 2025 campaign, Dominguez owns a 3.24 ERA and 1.344 WHIP while recording 54 strikeouts through 41.2 innings pitched.

Dominguez will have the privilege of joining his new team without having to leave Baltimore immediately. Instead, he'll arrive at the arena and, rather than going to the home team's locker room as he's used to, he will go to the away team's space and prepare with the Blue Jays.

It's unclear whether or not Dominguez will play in Tuesday night's contest. But considering he is a reliever, he will likely be prepared to play regardless. With the Blue Jays in first place in the AL East, this very well could be the trade that sets them apart from the rest of the pack.