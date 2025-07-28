The MLB trade deadline is only days away, and one insider has identified the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays as two clubs that will have to make an intriguing choice regarding how they plan to make additions.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal recently acknowledged that the Dodgers and Blue Jays’ quest to find bullpen help might not be easy.

“Here’s the conundrum for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays and all the other contenders with at least a passing interest in adding a top reliever:,” Rosenthal wrote.

“Do you overpay for an elite, controllable late-inning weapon such as the Athletics’ Mason Miller, Cleveland Guardians’ Emmanuel Clase or Minnesota Twins’ Jhoan Duran and Griffin Jax?”

While Los Angeles and Toronto are at the top of the National League West and American League East respectively, their bullpens have somewhat struggled due to injuries and other deficiencies.

The Dodgers are 24th in bullpen ERA. Even though the Blue Jays are 7th in the same statistic, they would likely benefit from adding an impact arm as they try to win a crowded AL East.

“Will the Dodgers, who placed five prospects in Keith Law’s latest top 60, leverage their deep farm system for a Clase or Duran when they spent more than $100 million on their ’pen last offseason precisely to avoid making an uncomfortable trade?,” Rosenthal wrote.

“Will the Blue Jays take the plunge to address their most glaring need in what is shaping up to be a special season? How about the Detroit Tigers, whose bullpen ranks 28th in strikeout rate? The New York Yankees, who face the potential losses of Devin Williams and Luke Weaver in free agency? The Philadelphia Phillies, who still need help after signing free agent David Robertson?”

There are a number of lingering questions ahead of the deadline. Contenders such as the Blue Jays and Dodgers will likely present answers before the end of the week.