In an effort to solidify their relief corps, the Toronto Blue Jays have made their first deal before the upcoming MLB trade deadline. On Tuesday evening, they struck a deal with the Baltimore Orioles for reliever Seranthony Dominiguez. Toronto beat writer Ben Nicholson-Smith posted the move on X, formerly Twitter.

“Jays getting Seranthony Dominguez and cash for Juaron Watts-Brown source tells me and @ShiDavidi,” posted Nicholson-Smith on Tuesday evening.

This is certainly a smart addition for the Blue Jays and could be a win for the Orioles as well. Baltimore came into the season with high hopes yet has largely failed to live up to expectations. At the moment, they are currently last in the AL East. Meanwhile, Toronto is in first, five games ahead of the New York Yankees. In fact, the timing of the deal is funny, since both teams are playing a four-game set in Baltimore at the moment. When the Blue Jays leave, Dominguez will join them.

Blue Jays could make more moves before MLB trade deadline

As Toronto pushes towards a postseason spot, the bullpen could still use more talent. Luckily for the Blue Jays, there are plenty of options left on the board. Arms like the Minnesota Twins duo of Jhoan Duran and Griffin Jax, as well as the St. Louis Cardinals closer, Ryan Helsley, are available as MLB's trade deadline approaches. MLB.com's Mark Feinsand discussed the team's interest in Helsley via X, formerly Twitter.

“Even with the Dominguez acquisition, the Blue Jays remain firmly in the hunt for Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley, per sources,” reported Feinsand on the social media platform.

Helsley would give them one of the best finishers in baseball. The fireballer has really come into his own the last few seasons while calling Busch Stadium home. Now, his next challenge could be closing games for a new contender. Will the Blue Jays be able to reel in another experienced late-inning arm to go along with Dominguez. If they can, then it will be much tougher to beat Toronto when they have a late lead moving forward.