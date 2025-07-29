As the Major League Baseball trade deadline approaches, it is natural to hear scuttlebutt from teams all over the league about possible trade deals. It appears that the Pittsburgh Pirates, who are rumored to be selling this season, are once again at the center of a rumor. The Pirates and Toronto Blue Jays have been talking about a possible trade involving relief pitchers, per MLB Network.

The Blue Jays are reportedly interested in getting their hands on at least one Pirates reliever. Pittsburgh has a solid bullpen this campaign, anchored by Dennis Santana and David Bednar. Both Santana and Bednar are rumored to be trade candidates, since both are eligible for free agency after 2026.

While Toronto is hoping to get a Pirates reliever, it isn't clear what Pittsburgh is asking for in return. The most natural assumption is that Pittsburgh is looking for a reliable hitter, considering the Bucs have one of the worst offenses in MLB.

The MLB trade deadline is July 31.

Pirates, Blue Jays are headed in opposite directions

Pittsburgh Pirates outfield Oneil Cruz (15) is congratulated by Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Joey Bart (14) after he hit a 3-run home run ]during the fifth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at LECOM Park.
© Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Blue Jays have taken control of the American League East this season. Toronto has won seven of their last 10 games. The Blue Jays have been able to win without having starting pitcher Max Scherzer for most of the year, who has battled an injury.

The Pirates meanwhile are headed in the wrong direction. Pittsburgh is dead last in the NL Central, with a 45-62 record. The Bucs have solid pitching, but not much hitting. Pittsburgh is dead last in MLB in several offensive categories, including runs scored and home runs.

Toronto is a team that needs some depth in the bullpen. The Blue Jays are 19th collectively in team ERA, per MLB stats. Toronto has a 4.16 team ERA. Pittsburgh meanwhile is faring much better in that category, at eighth in MLB. The Pirates have a team ERA of 3.73.

There are several teams hoping to get one of the Pirates relievers. At least two of those clubs are in the AL East, as the New York Yankees are also pushing for Bednar or Santana. Bednar has 17 saves this season for the Bucs, while also posting a 2.37 ERA.

Santana has a 1.39 earned run average for Pittsburgh. He served a suspension earlier this season for the Pirates, after arguing with an opposing fan while on a road trip. The reliever has allowed just one earned run in his last seven games.

Toronto is in action Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, while Pittsburgh plays the San Francisco Giants.

More MLB News
Cleveland Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan (38) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two run home run against the Kansas City Royals in the fourth inning at Kauffman Stadium.
MLB rumors: Dodgers, Blue Jays linked to Guardians’ Steven Kwan tradeZachary Weinberger ·
Minnesota Twins left fielder Harrison Bader (12) waves at a fan while walking to the dugout after the ninth inning against the Washington Nationals at Target Field.
MLB rumors: Dodgers, Mets, Yankees linked to Twins tradeZachary Weinberger ·
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone (17) in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park.
MLB rumors: Yankees linked to Nationals, Pirates aces ahead of trade deadlineBenjamin Adducchio ·
Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. (88) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a home run during the third inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field.
MLB rumors: Luis Robert Jr. trade suitors think White Sox are ‘bluffing’ on ‘ridiculous’ stanceScotty White ·
Cleveland Guardians pitcher Shane Bieber (57) poses for a photo during MLB Media Day at Cleveland Guardians Spring Training Facility.
MLB rumors: Jeff Passan suggests Cubs-Guardians Shane Bieber blockbuster tradeJoey Mistretta ·
New York Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu (26) reacts after he was called out on strikes in the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.
MLB rumors: When DJ LeMahieu could sign with new teamMike Gianakos ·