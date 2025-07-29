As the Major League Baseball trade deadline approaches, it is natural to hear scuttlebutt from teams all over the league about possible trade deals. It appears that the Pittsburgh Pirates, who are rumored to be selling this season, are once again at the center of a rumor. The Pirates and Toronto Blue Jays have been talking about a possible trade involving relief pitchers, per MLB Network.

The Blue Jays are reportedly interested in getting their hands on at least one Pirates reliever. Pittsburgh has a solid bullpen this campaign, anchored by Dennis Santana and David Bednar. Both Santana and Bednar are rumored to be trade candidates, since both are eligible for free agency after 2026.

While Toronto is hoping to get a Pirates reliever, it isn't clear what Pittsburgh is asking for in return. The most natural assumption is that Pittsburgh is looking for a reliable hitter, considering the Bucs have one of the worst offenses in MLB.

The MLB trade deadline is July 31.

Pirates, Blue Jays are headed in opposite directions

The Blue Jays have taken control of the American League East this season. Toronto has won seven of their last 10 games. The Blue Jays have been able to win without having starting pitcher Max Scherzer for most of the year, who has battled an injury.

The Pirates meanwhile are headed in the wrong direction. Pittsburgh is dead last in the NL Central, with a 45-62 record. The Bucs have solid pitching, but not much hitting. Pittsburgh is dead last in MLB in several offensive categories, including runs scored and home runs.

Toronto is a team that needs some depth in the bullpen. The Blue Jays are 19th collectively in team ERA, per MLB stats. Toronto has a 4.16 team ERA. Pittsburgh meanwhile is faring much better in that category, at eighth in MLB. The Pirates have a team ERA of 3.73.

There are several teams hoping to get one of the Pirates relievers. At least two of those clubs are in the AL East, as the New York Yankees are also pushing for Bednar or Santana. Bednar has 17 saves this season for the Bucs, while also posting a 2.37 ERA.

Santana has a 1.39 earned run average for Pittsburgh. He served a suspension earlier this season for the Pirates, after arguing with an opposing fan while on a road trip. The reliever has allowed just one earned run in his last seven games.

Toronto is in action Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, while Pittsburgh plays the San Francisco Giants.