The Toronto Blue Jays' season has been a movie. John Schneider has him team at the top of Major League Baseball heading into August. The Blue Jays have been aggressive at the Major League Baseball trade deadline. Because their outfield is relatively thin, names like Addison Barger cannot be off the table when pursuing players like Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan.

Toronto secured their future when they signed Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to an extension. However, that was a long-term move. Now that they are in the driver's seat in the American League East, they are in win-now mode. They have an unexpected chance at a deep playoff run, and the Blue Jays want to upgrade their roster as much as possible. Right now, that begins in the outfield.

According to ESPN's Kiley McDaniels and Jeff Passan, Kwan is one of the best players on this year's trade market. He and Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez are two All-Stars that could be moved in the next few days. However, players with their level of talent will require a king's ransom to acquire at the MLB trade deadline. Kwan is worth the price, though.

With Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase under investigation, all eyes are on Kwan's status. A lot could happen over the next 48 hours to affect Cleveland's chances at a playoff run this year. If it doesn't look good, Schneider would love to add another All-Star to a potent offensive attack. On a team with so much power, Kwan's contact makes their lineup even more intimidating.

Cleveland's plans remain unclear. If Kwan is available, here is a trade package the Blue Jays could offer Cleveland for him.

Blue Jays receive: OF Steven Kwan

Guardians receive: SP Trey Yesavage, OF Addison Barger

Why should the Blue Jays trade for Kwan?

Toronto's lineup is very balanced when they are healthy. However, Schneider has not been able to rely on the health of Daulton Varsho and others. Because of that, players like Barger have had to step into bigger roles. While all of his replacements have done well enough, they are not players that put Toronto in the best position to win the World Series in October.

The Blue Jays might not have as much depth in their farm system as other teams in MLB. However, Schneider's lineup has proven that it is one of the best in the major leagues. In order to win a championship, teams have to trade some part of their future for the present. Kwan is an interesting target, though. In the right scenario, he fits both timelines the team is on.

This year's MLB trade deadline has been chaotic. However, no big names have been moved since Rafael Devers made his way to the San Francisco Giants. However, next winter's free agent class could all find themselves as rentals on contenders as they push for the postseason. With the investigation into Clase, Kwan fits exactly what World Series hopefuls look for at the end of July.

Kwan fills the biggest need that Schneider has on his roster. In addition to what he gives a team on the field, his contract gives his team financial flexibility. The All-Star's expiring deal is likely the cheapest one he will have for the rest of his career. Because of that, rumors surrounding Kwan have been loud, regardless of how willing Cleveland is to actually move him.

Making a deep playoff run would be a requirement, but Kwan could receive a long-term offer from Toronto.

Why should the Guardians trade for Barger?

Barger has had his fair share of heroic moments this season. The second-year player has played well as Varsho's replacement in the outfield. However, his biggest pro is the fact that he is just 25 years old. He might not carry as much trade value as the league's top prospects, but Barger could be a hot commodity. He could be the player that moves the needle in trade talks.

While the players they receive in return for Kwan is important, making the trade is more so for their future. The Guardians will not be the only team looking to sign Kwan to a long-term deal this winter. The competition will only make the All-Star's contract value skyrocket. Cleveland does not want to trade their star outfielder away. However, it is the price of doing business in MLB.

Kwan has been one of the most underrated players in the league for years. Despite his All-Star appearances, teams around MLB have undervalued him. That will not be the case this winter. Some team, likely one in a large market, will give him the money he is looking for in free agency. Flipping him now allows the Guardians to receive young players and prospects for their troubles.

Toronto has been cautioned against moving Yesavage at the deadline. He is one of two blue-chip prospects in Toronto's farm system. If Cleveland were to bring him in, their “pitching factory” could help him become a dominant rookie. Star pitchers around MLB are getting younger and younger. If things go well, Yesavage could be yet another success story in the Guardians' history.