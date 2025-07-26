The Toronto Blue Jays have been one of the hottest teams in baseball over the last few months, and they are right at the top of the standings with the results to show for their run. They have been showing it off and then some since returning from the All-Star break against some of the top competition in Major League Baseball.

The Jays started their second half with a bang, sweeping the San Francisco Giants at home. Toronto then took two out of three from the chasing New York Yankees, extending its AL East lead in the process.

Against another top team this weekend, the Blue Jays have continued to excel. They took the first game from the slumping Detroit Tigers 11-4 on the road on Thursday night before getting a comfortable 6-2 win on Friday.

With that victory, the Blue Jays now have the best record in baseball at 62-42. The last time that they had the best record in the league this late in the season was in 1992, when they went on to beat the Atlanta Braves in the World Series, according to Sportsnet.

Toronto also won the World Series in 1993, but it has not even been back to that final stage since. Blue Jays fans will be hoping that that doesn't continue and that their squad can snap that streak this season.

If the last few weeks are any indication, the Jays are ready to make that run and have shown it against some of the best teams in the league. They are 7-1 since the All-Star break, all against teams that should be in the playoffs or are at the very least at the level of a playoff team.

While Toronto didn't hit a home run during its win on Friday evening, it got key production from some of its stars in order to build a huge lead and eventually come away with the victory. Holding a 2-1 lead in the fifth inning, star slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit an RBI double before being driven in on a two-run double from Bo Bichette.

Production like that, and clutch hitting with runners in scoring position, has become a staple of this Blue Jays squad this season. That is the kind of thing that can push them over the top in the playoffs.