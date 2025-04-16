The Washington Nationals (7-10) rode a Jake Irvin gem to a 3-0 victory versus the Pittsburgh Pirates (6-12) on Tuesday night, but it did not come without a serious injury scare. Veteran infielder Paul DeJong exited the game after getting hit in the face with a 93 mph fastball.

He suffered a cut underneath his eye and quickly started bleeding. The 31-year-old was able to walk off the field under his own power, via MASN Sports' Mark Zuckerman, which is the best news one can hope for at this time. The Nationals will have more information soon.

“Paul DeJong is getting a CT scan, per {manager} Davey Martinez,” Zuckerman reported on X. “The pitch got him below his left eye and on the side of his nose. Was alert but a little woozy. Nats will await word on his condition.”

Pirates right-hander and 2023 All-Star Mitch Keller lost control of a four-seamer during a 2-1 count in the sixth inning and immediately shuddered in horror after hitting DeJong. He was not able to gather himself, as Washington added to its 1-0 lead (James Wood smashed a 445-foot leadoff home run).

Shortstop Nasim Nunez notched a two-RBI single with two outs, giving the Nationals more than enough insurance against an outmatched Pirates lineup. Irvin tossed seven scoreless innings, allowing only three hits and striking out six batters. Washington earns a much-needed win in PNC Park, after dropping the first game of the series and two straight to the Miami Marlins.

The team's excitement will be restrained, however, until it learns of DeJong's health status.

Nationals president of baseball operations Mike Rizzo signed him to a one-year, $1 million contract in February with the aim of adding power and a key veteran presence to a young clubhouse. The 2019 All-Star hit 24 home runs last season during his time with the Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals.

Of course, that is trivial right now. This goes well beyond baseball. DeJong and the Nationals community are hoping for good news. Thoughts and prayers are with him.