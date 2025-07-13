The Washington Nationals have been making a lot of surprising moves lately. They fired manager Dave Martinez and general manager Mike Rizzo just ten days before the MLB Draft. Interim GM Mike DeBartolo was tasked with making the first overall selection on Sunday, and stunned the world. The Nationals made Eli Willits the youngest first overall pick in MLB Draft history, which was not on anyone's radar.

The Nationals have their guy 😤 With the Number 1 pick in the 2025 #MLBDraft, the @Nationals select SS Eli Willits from Fort Cobb-Broxton (OK) High School. pic.twitter.com/mHPUOi0WBR — MLB (@MLB) July 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

In his final mock draft before Sunday's main event, ESPN's Kiley McDaniel said of Willits and the Nationals, “taking a bigger cut is a real option, with Eli Willits the main cut-rate possibility.” It was hard to know what Washington was going to do with a new man in charge. But they went with a big swing, hoping to land a stud in the infield.

However, McDaniel and many other experts forecasted Kade Anderson landing with the Nationals. The lefty pitcher led the LSU Tigers to a National Championship this year with dominant performances. But Washington went a different direction, choosing to beef up their infield instead of their pitching prospect pool. Anderson went third to the Seattle Mariners.

Willits is 17 years and 7 months old, making him the youngest player ever taken first overall.

The Nationals avoid Scott Boras with the first-overall pick

Willits was projected to be a high selection in Sunday's MLB Draft. While many were surprised that the Nationals selected him where they did, he would not have been available much longer. MASN's Nationals reporter Mark Zuckerman posted about the selection, positing an idea as to why they took Willits.

“Nationals select Oklahoma HS shortstop Eli Willits with the No. 1 pick. A surprise to some, but 17-year-old has all-around skills. And non-Boras client may sign for less, opening door for them to spend more on later-round picks,” Zuckerman reported.

Slot values cap a team's total draft spending across all of their picks. Without Scott Boras as an agent, the Nationals may be able to get Willits to take less money than the $11.07 million he could sign for. And if they do, they could take the extra money and draft a more expensive player later in the draft.

The biggest name coming into the MLB Draft was Ethan Holliday. The brother of Jackson Holliday and son of Matt was drafted fourth overall by the Colorado Rockies. His dad played six seasons in Colorado to start his career after they drafted him in the seventh round.