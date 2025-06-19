An MLB insider gave an eye-opening take on the Washington Nationals' rebuild. The 2019 World Series champs have had a trying 2025 season so far. This team is currently riding an eleven-game losing streak, sitting at 30-44 overall and second-last place in the NL East. Since it won it all, Washington has not made the postseason, but has been gradually acquiring young talent over the years.

Of course, the headline transaction was the Juan Soto blockbuster deal in 2022. The Nationals are starting to see the fruits of that trade on their roster, but the results are not showing yet with regard to winning. According to national MLB insider Russell Dorsey, there is a disconnect between the actual talent on this roster and the team's success. Dorsey gave an in-depth breakdown of the situation in the nation's capital in a recent MLB Network segment.

“When you move to trade a Juan Soto, you need to get a big-time haul in return with players who will help your big-league roster. They got that, they got a superstar in James Wood, an All-Star caliber shortstop in C.J. Abrams, MacKenzie Gore has led baseball in strikeouts almost all year long, Robert Hassell III, I know they just sat him down, but he’s playing in the big leagues for you, and Jarlin Susana is pitching in Double-A.

Article Continues Below

So, you got a lot in return for what we consider a generational talent in Juan Soto. My problem is that I look at their situation and say they are not improving. 2023, a .438-win percentage. 2024, a .438-win percentage. This year, a .408-win percentage and they have better players. So, they have better talent, and they’re not improving, and that’s where I start to get concerned.”

The Nationals are in a stacked division. The New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies are legit World Series contenders, while the Atlanta Braves, despite their slow start, have the talent to return to the postseason once again. It will be a long climb back to the top of the NL East, but the recent signs are a concern.

In particular, the Nationals ranked toward the bottom of the league in runs allowed per game. While Gore has more than held his weight, the rest of this rotation and the bullpen need some upgrades. Overall, Dorsey is right. James Wood alone makes the Juan Soto trade look like a win for Washington. The star left fielder has face of the league potential and is just 22 years old. But something is off right now, and it's up to general manager Mike Rizzo to fix these issues before the trade deadline on July 31.