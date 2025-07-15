Washington Nationals slugger James Wood is introducing himself to a national audience in the 2025 Home Run Derby. Opposing pitchers are already aware of the Nationals’ most dangerous hitter, choosing to pitch around Wood when possible. But the second-year pro had an opportunity to display his power in Monday’s exhibition. And he didn’t disappoint.

Wood absolutely crushed a home run in the first round of the Derby, knocking it out of Truist Park in Atlanta, per MLB.

JAMES WOOD, OUT OF THE STADIUM 🤯 pic.twitter.com/oOpjZuEfmw — MLB (@MLB) July 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

After a bit of a slow start in his first Home Run Derby, Wood eventually caught fire. He tallied a score of 16 dingers in Round 1, including a preposterous 486-foot blast that left the crowd stunned. Six of Wood's 16 dongs traveled over 450 feet and he maxed out at an exit velocity of 112 mph.

Nationals’ star James Wood has wowed in second season

Wood had been one of baseball’s biggest secrets playing for a Nationals team that’s 20 games under .500. But his impressive performance at the plate this season could no longer be ignored.

The 22-year-old left fielder is slashing .278/.381/.534 with 24 home runs, 69 RBI, 59 runs scored and an OPS+ of 160 in 95 games for Washington. The excellent first half earned Wood his first All-Star Game selection.

At the break, Wood is tied for the seventh-most homers in the majors and the eighth-most RBI. He’s second in the National League with 4.4 bWAR, trailing only Chicago Cubs’ star Pete Crow-Armstrong.

Wood has already made Nationals history this season, tying Bryce Harper and Juan Soto for the most home runs through a player's first 162 games with 31. And he had a chance to join Harper and Soto as the only Nationals players to win a Home Run Derby – Harper finished first in 2018 and Soto won the event in 2022.

Unfortunately, Wood’s 16 dingers in the event weren’t enough to advance to the second round. But after leaving the stadium with a majestic blast in the Derby, Wood will no longer be under the radar in his breakout sophomore season.