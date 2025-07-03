Washington Nationals outfielder James Wood is in the middle of a career year. After an average rookie season in 2024, the 22-year-old has taken off this season. His 22 home runs lead the Nationals. He might not be a starter, but he is a lock as an All-Star reserve for the National League. Wood declared on Thursday that he will participate in the Home Run Derby.

If Wood comes out as the champion of the marquee event of All-Star Weekend, he would join a small list. According to Major League Baseball's Sarah Langs, the only Nationals players who have won the Home Run Derby are Bryce Harper and Juan Soto. Both players have become two of the bigger stars in the game, something Washington hopes Wood can replicate.

Wood enters an incomplete field for this year's event. As of July 3, the only players who confirmed that they will take part in the Home Run Derby are Ronald Acuna Jr., Cal Raleigh, and Wood. However, players like Pete Alonso and Kyle Schwarber could add more star power to the event.

Unfortunately, players like Pete Crow-Armstrong and Elly De La Cruz believe they lack the power necessary to contend in the Home Run Derby. Wood might not be at the top of the league in total home runs, but he has serious power. His 22 home runs in 2025 rank seventh in the league before Thursday's game kicked off.

Harper and Soto rode dominant performances to their Home Run Derby wins. After taking home the hardware, though, they failed to lead the Nationals to the postseason. Unless Wood can spark a turnaround, he will not break that trend, even if he wins.

Regardless of how Washington finishes in the standings, Wood's future is bright. If he is near the top of the league when it comes to power in Year 2, there is no telling how good he could end up being.